Shekhvedra mtashi

A film crew arrives in mountainous Khevsureti region. Lali Mindeli, a famous pop singer and the film star who wants to know more about her character, walks around in traditional Khevsurian costume and rides horses. During the making of the film she meets Vakhtang, an engineer but instead of introducing herself as herself she tells him that she’s Mindeli’s twin sister Mzavinar. Vakhtang fells in love with the woman and is ready to move to Khevsureti. It makes Lali to realize that she’s playing a risky game with him.