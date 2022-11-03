Not Available

Shekhvedra mtashi

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Georgian-Film

    A film crew arrives in mountainous Khevsureti region. Lali Mindeli, a famous pop singer and the film star who wants to know more about her character, walks around in traditional Khevsurian costume and rides horses. During the making of the film she meets Vakhtang, an engineer but instead of introducing herself as herself she tells him that she’s Mindeli’s twin sister Mzavinar. Vakhtang fells in love with the woman and is ready to move to Khevsureti. It makes Lali to realize that she’s playing a risky game with him.

    Cast

    		Leila AbashidzeLali Mindeli
    		Tengiz ArchvadzeVakhtangi
    		Lali MeskhiNatela
    		Vakhtang KikabidzeGia
    		Kote DaushviliZviada
    		Ipolite KhvichiaMerabi

    View Full Cast >

    Images