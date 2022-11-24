Not Available

Ally Sheedy is a retired golfer turned motivational speaker. Patsy Kensit plays her lover and also works with her. There is another girl as well. There are some difficulties at work, a New York firm. So Ally decides she's going to go away for the weekend to some property she owns at Shelter Island. Her lover goes with her. A big storm is coming to the island and the mansion is very isolated from the rest of the island's people. The storm is a perfect set-up for the visitor who just happens to show up, supposedly "stranded" by the storm. This is the Stephen Baldwin character. It seems at first, he is who he says he is. But then he keeps finding excuses to delay leaving, and then finally he attacks Ally Sheedy. He tosses her in a marsh thinking she is dead.