SHELTER ME is an entertaining and uplifting film series about shelter pets improving the lives of those who adopt them. Hosted by actress Katherine Heigl, SHELTER ME celebrates the human-animal bond with positive, uplifting stories about shelter pets and their new homes. Every year, 3-4 million dogs and cats are euthanized in America's shelters. SHELTER ME focuses on the success stories to bring more people into the shelters to give these incredible animals a second chance. The first film shows how shelter pets are helping our returning war veterans cope with PTSD. We go inside a women's prison, where inmates train shelter dogs to become service animals for people with disabilities. We also see the journey of two stray dogs, from the day they are picked up on the streets and brought to the shelter until the day they become a beloved family pet. SHELTER ME is about redemption, hope, helping others and making a difference. (Steven Latham)