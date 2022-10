Not Available

In the Underworld of Shanghai, Shadow Lee is considered the modern king of thieves. When a ruthless crime lord hires him to kidnap the daughter of a rival business man, Shadow must face his greatest challenge yet. Kidnap the girl and condemn her to certain death by the hands of his employer or save her life. The choice is made and now Shadow must fight the backlash of his betrayal, but his fists are fast and his kicks have no mercy. For Shadow that's all he need.