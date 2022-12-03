Sher-E-Hindustan

Not Available

Honest police inspector Kranti Kumar(Mithun Chakraborty) takes charge of a police station in a small village where mafia don Choudhary Charannath(Gulshan Grover) and his gang terrorises the villagers. Kranti takes hard steps against them. Naina falls in love with Kranti. One day Naina (Sanghavi) comes to Kranti's home, dressed in a Police inspector's uniform, teases Kranti. Kranti accidentally slaps Naina. Naina falls on the bed, trying to bluff Kranti as she becomes unconscious. Meanwhile, Kranti covers Naina with a mattress and removes the police uniform from Naina's body and then Naina wakes up. A fight starts between one man army Kranti and Choudhury's henchmen and at last Kranti defeat Charannath and kills him