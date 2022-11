Not Available

It has been almost five years since the outlaws have stolen the army payroll from Lt. Raymond D'Arcy. While claiming that he gave the money to Major Bishop, neither the money or Bishop have ever been found and Raymond was convicted of the theft. Now he is at the abandoned fort, an escaped convict with a letter, looking to find the truth about the robbery. Members of his old command are also there and Rocky shows up to return Raymond to prison.