1993

Sherlock Holmes Returns

  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 11th, 1993

Studio

Paragon Entertainment Corp.

Sherlock Holmes is awakened in modern times with a tale that he had invented a method of suspended animation that he had utilized on himself. Awakened by an earthquake, he is helped by Amy Winslow, who lives at 1994 Baker Street in San Francisco. There he is joined by a new group of Baker Street Irregulars led by Zapper. His battles lead him to the evil Moriarty clan led by James Moriarty Booth.

Cast

Anthony HigginsSherlock Holmes
Debrah FarentinoAmy Winslow
Mark Adair-RiosZapper
Ken PogueJames Moriarty Booth
Kerry SandomirskyMrs. Ortega

View Full Cast >

Images