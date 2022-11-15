Sherlock: Many Happy Returns

Not Available

Many Happy Returns is a mini-episode of the series Sherlock, released on BBC iPlayer and YouTube on Christmas Eve 2013. It was written by the show's co-creators, Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. The episode details the lives of the Sherlock characters roughly two years after Sherlock Holmes' apparent death. By this time, Sherlock has solved a multitude of case across Asia and Europe, Anderson has lost his job due to his theorising about Sherlock's survival, DI Greg Lestrade now beleives Sherlock is dead and John Watson is still wishing Sherlock was alive.