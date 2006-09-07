Sherrybaby

After serving time in prison, former drug addict Sherry Swanson returns home to reclaim her young daughter from family members who have been raising the child. Sherry's family, especially her sister-in-law, doubt Sherry's ability to be a good mother, and Sherry finds her resolve to stay clean slowly weakening.
|Michelle Hurst
|Dorothy Washington
|Sandra Rodríguez
|Desi
|Anna Simpson
|Sabrina
|Danny Trejo
|Dean Walker
|Brad William Henke
|Bobby Swanson
|Sam Bottoms
|Bob Swanson Sr
