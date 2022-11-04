Sheryl Crow Live from London

Not Available

Filmed at the Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, November 1996, this unique programme showcases the extraordinary musical talents of one of the greatest female rock musicans of our time. Please welcome on stage Miss Sheryl Crow. Tracklist 1 Hard To Make A Stand 2 Everyday Is A Winding Road 3 Leaving Las Vegas 4 A Change Would Do You Good 5 Run, Baby, Run 6 If It Makes You Happy 7 Sweet Rosalyn 8 Redemption Day 9 Can't Cry Anymore 10 Strong Enough 11 Maybe Angels 12 All I Wanna Do 13 Superstar 14 Ordinary Morning Featuring – Eric Clapton