Sheryl Crow: Miles From Memphis

Filmed in November 2010 in the palatial surroundings of the wonderful art deco Pantages Theatre in Hollywood, this Blu-ray captures Sheryl Crow on tour in support of her recent hit album "100 Miles From Memphis". The set pulls tracks from across her career and is peppered with hit singles and her best loved album tracks as well as highlights from the new album. Sheryl Crow is at the top of her form and is backed by an outstanding band. Combine this with simple but elegant staging and atmospheric lighting and everything is set for a perfect evening in the company of an exceptional artist. Bonus Features Behind The Scenes with Sheryl Crow - Sheryl Crow introduces her band and guides us through the preparations for her show at the Pantages Theatre. Included are soundcheck versions of two tracks "Eye To Eye" and "Stop" which aren't included in the main show.