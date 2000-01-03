Sheryl Crow: Rockin' the Globe Live

2000

In this exciting concert appearance, Sheryl Crow powerfully demonstrates why she is one of today's truly distinctive voices. Uncompromising, open, witty, sardonic and surprising, Sheryl hooks the listener immediately with music that's both reflective and compulsively catchy. Leading a group of top-rate musicians, Sheryl digs into the classic hits that rocketed her to stardom, including "Strong Enough" and "All I Wanna Do," and explores troubled romance in songs from her GRAMMY Award-winning 'The Globe Sessions', her most personal album yet. Sheryl Crow firmly stakes out her place in rock history as she continues to grow as an artist, delighting and invigorating her fans with her seemingly endless talent.