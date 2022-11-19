Sheryl Underwood: Too Much Information

Not Available

Topical standup comedian Sheryl Underwood brings her unique brand of adult comedy to the stage in this brutally honest performance featuring her hilarious observations of everyday life. In addition to her diverse background which includes a stint in the Armed Forces, a job as radio show hostess, and acting roles in such popular comedies as Beauty Shop and Bulworth, Underwood's status as host of BET's popular Comic View has elevated her to one of the most recognizable women in comedy.