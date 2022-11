Not Available

A dog groomer in Hollywood aspires to be more than a dog groomer in Hollywood. Michael Pinkney is a man struggling with his lower income lifestyle in the shadow of the film industry. HIs job is degrading, his home is filled with rats, and his mind constantly wanders into a lo-fi dreamscape that mirrors his analog video experiments. Michael's menial routine spirals out of control when he meets Cora, the girl of his dreams.