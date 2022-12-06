She's The One

Not Available

For the last several months, Ryan (Xander Corvus) has been coming into the diner where Rachel (Lexi Belle) works. Is it the food, or does he want something that's not on the menu? Their attraction is obvious to everyone. When Ryan finally steps up to ask Rachel out, he finds her in the arms of another man (Kris Slater) and backs off. Looks can be deceiving however, and the other man is actually Rachel's visiting brother who eventually teams up with Rachel's best friend (Brooklyn Lee) to help track Ryan down and make sure the pair have another chance at love...