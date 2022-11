Not Available

She Said He Walks, He Said She Walks (2009) is nostalgia, bitter love and postures encapsulated in a skilled short film by Dominican Nelson Carlo de los Santos. Presents a resounding account of a relationship, subject to contemplation of four minutes. Sleazy love disoriented by the wandering wanderings of what was wanted and felt, within a complaint about the industrialized and prefabricated image that pollutes the natural feeling.