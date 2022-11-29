Shesh-Besh: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Play Backgammon

Not Available

Games cannot be set apart from reality. One's entire life may be seen as something of a game, on a greater scale and with different types of roles. A game can be really diversion if taken as seriously as life within the frame of the game. Thus if you concede that seen from within a game is never mere recreation, rather only trifling on the outside, then there is perhaps still a chance to truly see your real life played as a player positioned within to some other game. This film starts with the game of Thakhte-Nard (Backgammon) tries to move beyond that. It looks at people and their views on this originally Iranian game that has gained popularity across the region, in an attempt to examine the way people in our part of the world perceive reality and their lives as a whole.