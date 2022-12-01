Shesha Drushti

Not Available

Kedar Babu is a freedom fighter since the days of Mahatma Gandhi's call for a Civil Disobedience Movement. Kedar Babu lost his wife at an early stage of his marriage. Since then, he has brought up his only son Sangram with all paternal affection. In town, Sangram stays in the house of a landlord, Bahadur Suryakant Singh, where there is a gradual moral decline. This puts him in a state of dilemma and delusion. In the last encounter with his father. Sangram experiences a new perception of life, illuminated with anxiety.