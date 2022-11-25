Shesher Kobita

Not Available

The film recounts the love story of Amit Ray, a barrister educated at Oxford, whose virulent intellectualism reveals itself in its opposition to all forms of tradition. He meets Labanya in a car accident and the romance builds up in the misty hills of Shillong. The iconoclastic Amit clashes with the sincerely simple Labanya. Labanya releases Amit's own submerged depth of sincerity, which he finds hard to adjust to. The struggle makes him a curiously pathetic figure. The tragedy is understood by the girl who releases him from his troth and disappears from his life.