In the old village of Al Wakrah, a mischievous 8-year-old girl would do anything to spend time with her father and older brother at sea. In an effort to keep her home and safe, her mother begins to share with her the most elaborate mythological tales about falling stars. But this only stokes the little girl's imagination further, and she sets out to find one at night in an enchanting tale about childlike curiosity and wonder.