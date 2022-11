Not Available

Ismael (Ismail Yassin) loves his neighbor Samia (Kariman), who live in a popular neighborhood in the city of Tanta. Ismael submits her sermon, but her mother Sharbat Hanem (Mary Munib) refuses to marry at first, then agrees to it later. The couple travel to Cairo to enjoy the honeymoon, but it surprises him that his mother-in-law has been hit by them, and the situation continues when Ismail tries to get rid of his mother-in-law and enjoy the honeymoon.