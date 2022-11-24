Shi no otome

Not Available

Suffering from writer's block and some curious ailments, Reiko moves to a countryside villa at her editor's beckoning to quietly work on her next novel. Her new environment turns out to be anything but peaceful though when she sights her next door neighbor, professor Minoru Yoshioka, surreptitiously moving a thousand-year-old mummified corpse into his university lab for research. Though Reiko and Yoshioka get off to a bumpy start, the two grow closer over time, enough so that Reiko eventually agrees to hide the mummy in her home. But the mummy isn't the only unlikely guest in her walls, as a female ghost also lurks disturbingly in the background. At first seemingly a quick trick of the eye, she grows clearer and more distinct by the day.