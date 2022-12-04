Shibuya Night Wars

Not Available

A Shibuya-kei violence movie in which ferocious love runs fast. The director is Ataru Oikawa. Beasts that cut through the darkness. Prostitution, yak buying and selling, tear gas bullets and pistols are readily available, and team conflicts are unchecked. Such a city, Shibuya. The bloody struggle between the twin brothers Keita and Yuta, who manage the club "Phantom" and partition Shibuya, and the Ikebukuro team "Lucky's" was also intensifying. Eiji, the leader of "Lucky's", teams up with Tanabe of the yakuza organization Hanyukai to challenge the final battle. They stabbed Toru, one of Keita's team, and abducted and confined Mamoru, who was sending information about "Lucky's" to Keita. And the future of the final battle...