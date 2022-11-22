Not Available

Shifted From the Side is conceptually identical to To And Fro... and was probably made the same afternoon. The object used to demonstrate five possibilities of what could—but not necessarily should—be the artwork is a pack of Lucky Strike cigarettes. As in To And Fro..., the camera is static. The pack is on the right side of the screen; as the text is read, the pack is shifted back and forth. The hand retreats from the object each time an act is completed before sliding it from side to side across the table.