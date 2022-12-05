Not Available

Created by a team of virtually connected Animation students from RMIT University, Shifting Grounds reflects on a world impacted by new and old challenges. Using procedural modelling techniques, the film explores a psychological landscape informed by the counterpoints of pandemic-driven physical distance and creative intimacy. Responding to the circumstances of COVID-19 lockdown, Shifting Grounds takes viewers on a journey through vignettes which connect past, present and potential tomorrows.