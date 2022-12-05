Not Available

Shifting Grounds

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Created by a team of virtually connected Animation students from RMIT University, Shifting Grounds reflects on a world impacted by new and old challenges. Using procedural modelling techniques, the film explores a psychological landscape informed by the counterpoints of pandemic-driven physical distance and creative intimacy. Responding to the circumstances of COVID-19 lockdown, Shifting Grounds takes viewers on a journey through vignettes which connect past, present and potential tomorrows.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images