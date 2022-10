Not Available

In a project with the concept of open-prison, Benjamin is given the unique chance of a new beginning. As one of seven juvenile offenders he should adopt social skills and experience security in a family-like community. But when he meets his house-mother Eva, he is shocked. She was one of his victims, but cannot recognize him because he was hidden by a mask. His brutal assault on her was never resolved. Ben does his best not to attract attention. But Eva's suspicion is aroused.