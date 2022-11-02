Shikyû no kioku

Not Available

Born into a wealthy family, 17-year-old Masato (Emoto Tasuku) has never been deprived of material comforts, but his distant relationship with his parents leaves him empty and rebellious. Telling himself that his real mother is actually a woman who kidnapped him as an infant, Masato takes off to Okinawa to find her. Curious to learn more about her (Matsuyuki Yasuko), he ends up staying to work at her restaurant. As the two grow closer over time, an ambiguous relationship develops, not quite mother and son, not quite lovers. Directed by Wakamatsu Setsurou (Whiteout), Shikyu no Kioku - Koko ni Anata ga Iru follows a young man's confused search for love, family, and self. Adapted from a Fujita Yoshinaga novel, the story is both touching and unsettling in its depiction of a relationship that belies conventional understanding. The film brings up questions about youth isolation, the state of the modern family, and the definition of motherhood.