Not Available

Shimajirō to Fufu no Daibōken: Sukue! Nanairo no Hana (しまじろうと フフの だいぼうけん ~すくえ!七色の花~?, Shimajirō and Fufu's Great Adventure: Save the Seven-Colored Flower!) is a 2013 Japanese children's live action/anime film. It's the first film to feature the character Shimajirō. The film is directed by Isamu Hirabayashi and was release on March 15, 2013.