Shimla Mirchi

While on a holiday to Shimla, Avi meets Naina and falls in love with her. Smitten by her, he decides to stay back and starts working in her cafe as a handyman. He writes her a love letter to confess his love but she sends it on to her mother Rukmani, who`s struggling with low self-esteem after her husband left them for another woman. Eventually Rukmani comes to the conclusion that Avi is her secret admirer and Naina plays up to this to keep her mother content and sane. When Naina tells the truth neither Rukmani nor Avi are pleased but love eventually finds a way to make them all happy.