Shimmer and Shine: Legend of the Dragon Treasure

Legend of the Dragon Gem - A magic treasure map leads Shimmer, Shine, Leah and Dragon Rider Farnaz to the Dragon Gem, but when Zeta gets ahold of it, the girls must help Farnaz get it back before Zeta grows too powerful. The Dragon Rider - Dragon Rider Farnaz teaches Shimmer, Shine and Leah how to ride dragons. When Zeta takes the dragons, the genies-in-training must work together to rescue them. Zahracorns on Parade - Zeta uses a Zahracorn suit to sneak Nazboo and his entire dragon family into the Zahracorn Parade. Nazboo's Magic Robe - When Nazboo gets a magic robe, Zeta becomes jealous of his new powers. Dragon Tales - Zeta tells Shimmer, Shine and Leah how she first met Nazboo after saving him in Dragon Land, but Nazboo remembers it a little differently. Nazboo's Family Reunion - Zeta recruits Nazboo's siblings to help her take Shimmer and Shine's gems.