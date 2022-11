Not Available

Collection of episodes from the animated series which follows twin sister genies Shimmer and Shine as they set out on a number of magical adventures with their human friend Leah. The episodes are: 'Genie Treehouse', 'Ahoy, Genies!', 'The Sweetest Thing', 'Lights! Camera! Genies!', 'What a Pig Mess', 'Abraca-Genie' and 'Dino Might!'.