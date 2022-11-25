Shimoochiai Yakitori Movie

Not Available

In 1979, Konosuke and Yasha entered Dainippon Shimochiai University, where fashion education was thorough. There, they meet Fujiko, the female leader of the University Purification Campaign. One day, the angry Yagi and others, angry at the university's oppression, decided to plan a robbery after learning that a diamond was hidden in the underground vault of the university. On the day of the event, when you open the safe with diamonds, the inside is empty. It seems to have been taken to a university-sponsored party on board. Yagi and others go to the one-way party venue ...