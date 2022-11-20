Shimusonzu

Not Available

Four Japanese girls, 3 totally inept at the sport, come together to form a curling team in Northern Japan. The town is famous for scallops and curling, and peoples' status in this little fishing village is based on their curling abilities. The girls do little, until a seemingly inept coach teaches them about the game, and about themselves. In the end, they pull it all together to become an adequate team. In the process, they discover the true meaning of friendship, effort, shame and puppy love.