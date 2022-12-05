Shin Gokudou No Monshou 3

Not Available

"Why Yakuza still grows in this nation? The secret is in its soil." Starring Koji Matoba,this is the third story of this series. The former head of the Yamakura group returned to their side as a member of the Minobe group. Its opponent organization launched the Kanto Seido Mutsuchi Kyokai to fight again them. Born as the son of a gang member, Raizo lived a strong life. One day, he then takes a step in the world of the Sula for revenge, treachery and deceit will be repaid in blood....