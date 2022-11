Not Available

This unauthorized "docu-ography" of an entertainment icon peels back the layers of glitter and glam to reveal the hard-working artist behind the Beyoncé name, a gifted performer who started singing and dancing as a child to treat shyness. Her fans might know her as "Sasha Fierce," but the remarkably humble Beyoncé Knowles bears little resemblance to the sassy onstage persona she's often confused with.