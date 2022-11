Not Available

Somewhere In The Stratosphere Acoustic was filmed during the band's Anything And Everything: An Acoustic Evening With Shinedown 2011 tour. It includes a live set of the show featuring tracks from their platinum plus selling album Sound Of Madness. With six number 1 album singles under their belt, the band puts an acoustic spin on "Devour", "The Crow & The Butterfly", "Second Chance" and many more from their rich catalog of hits.