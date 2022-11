Not Available

Coming off a tour spanning two-and-a-half years, the rock act Shinedown presents LIVE FROM THE INSIDE, a Chris Sims-directed concert feature documenting the band's last show from their LEAVE A WHISPER tour. Taking the stage at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Shinedown performs hits from its debut album including "Burning Bright," "Fly From the Inside," "Simple Man," "45," and "Stranger Inside."