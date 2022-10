Not Available

Shinee World 2012 (promoted as THE FIRST JAPAN ARENA TOUR "SHINee WORLD 2012") is the first Japan nationwide concert tour by South Korean boy group, Shinee to support their first Japanese studio album, The First. The tour kicked off in Fukuoka on April 25, 2012 and ended in Hiroshima on July 1, 2012, with a total of 20 concerts in 7 cities.