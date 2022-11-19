Shining: Live Blackjazz

Not Available

Fronted and produced by Jorgen Munkeby, mixed by Sean Beavan (Nine Inch Nails, Slayer, Marilyn Manson) and mastered by Tom Baker (Nine Inch Nails, Marilyn manson), “Live Blackjazz” pushes the boundaries of both metal and jazz genres to facilitate a whole new experience of listening to both. The beauty of music such as this is that it will test the patience of the metal fan and the fan of experimental jazz. There are sections of saxophone that are reminiscent of early free jazz, and then there are sections of keyboard which are reminiscent of early 1970’s progressive rock, followed by grandeur sections of choral vocal which, just when you thought you had the measure of the piece, launch into frantic, grindcore metal passages.