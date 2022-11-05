Not Available

A film about love and gender. This documentary is set in the New Marilyn night club in Tokyo, Japan - where the hosts are women who have chosen to live as men. They can only make their living as hosts in a nightclub with other 'wannabes' like them. The young women who come there often have relationships with them but the underlying fear is whether such a relationship can withstand the pressures on a girl to get married and have children. All three boys deal with this in different ways. These three hosts, the Shinjuku Boys, take us into their lives.