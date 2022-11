Not Available

Career unknown, only robust body and outlaw Fumimaro Ichijoji that the only identification, a cute ponytail daughter Obana Mari. Meeting in the corner of Shinjuku, two people fell in love, ... that the handgun of Ichitei is chased become a trigger from the police and the Fighter school yakuza. Two people love enough to be cornered is deepening, but its earlier had received wait Seizetsu a deathmatch!