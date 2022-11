Not Available

Hosei, a 22-years-old man tries luck Kabukicho. The area is a red-light district in Shinjuku, Tokyo. There, he meets Rumi (Aoi Yoshikura) who works at a hostess bar and falls in love with her at first sight. He learns that she suffers violence from Takashi who works at the same bar. Hosei tries to help Rumi escape from her situation.