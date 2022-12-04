Shinnin kyôshi: Nomotomiho: Chiniku no urajugyô

Not Available

Yugiri High School's new English teacher, Kinko Shimazaki (Miho Nomoto) , A senior teacher and fiancé Kawamura (Rin Sakiyama) is kissing. Kawamura asked for Kinko's body, but Kinko refused, saying, "I want to have a beautiful body until I get married." During class, Kazuko Okawa (Kae Tanimoto) spread SM magazines on her desk. Upon seeing it, Kinko confiscated the magazine and rebuked Kazuko, but Kazuko took an overtly rebellious attitude. Involuntarily, Kinko slaps. Kinko meets Kawamura to discuss Kazuko. Kawamura somehow takes her to Roppongi's SM show pub "Sugar heel". According to Kawamura, Kazuko's father has made a large donation to the school and has a connection with politicians, so Kazuko is treated as a VIP. There seems to be no teacher or student against her. Kawamura takes Kinko's hand and fights for herself, so she encouraged Kinko to manage to regain a healthy school.