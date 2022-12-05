Shippu no Seitarou

Not Available

A historical drama directed by Yukiya Sato, and co-written by Rokuhei Susukita and Jiro Okuzawa. Seitarou, who travels from trip to trip, was asked by Fujisuke, who was killed in a mess at the Shinshu Oil Shop's gambling house, to deliver his child Shinkichi to his mother Megumi in the old Iwanjoya in Shiojiri, Shinshu. Megumi was crying day and night, worrying for her child. Masagoro, the boss of the land who had been aiming for the replacement of Iwanjoya, forced Megumi to marry his son Hyokichi. On the way, Seitarou and Shinkichi helped Rohno, who was looking for his fiancee....