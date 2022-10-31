Shira Baam

Not Available

The film describes the quiet revolution the Jerusalem Ketovet Group generates in order to bring back the relevance and usefulness of poetry in our life in general and in Jerusalem, Israel, in particular. By rich and fascinating visual means, the film makes it possible to experience poetry in a different way and more approachable to the general public. The film describes the cultural awakening taking place in recent years in the center of Jerusalem, which had been neglected physically and culturally before. after four years of activity, it seems their vision is still far from reality. The activities of the group comes to a climax in the production of the first poetry festival 'One Square Meter' in the Jerusalem outdoors Market. Will the audience come?