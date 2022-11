Not Available

Sai Baba of Shirdi was an Indian Guru, Yogi and Fakir, who is regarded by his Hindu and Muslim followers as a saint. He is an avatar of Shiva, Dattatreya, a Satguru and the next incarnation of Kabir. HE tried to embrace and reconcile Hinduism and Islam. Sai Baba lived in a mosque was buried in a Hindu temple, practiced Hindu and Muslims rituals.