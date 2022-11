Not Available

An Indian has no faith in the existence of God. His friend recounts numerous tales depicting the miracles of Sai Baba. Unconvinced, he visits Shirdi himself and begins his journey towards discovery and faith. The movie is focused on the story of Sai Baba - his birth, teachings, miracles and his physical death. For the first time, a film has been shot in Shirdi, the holy temple of Sai Baba.