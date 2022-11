Not Available

An intimate portrait of the day-to-day life of a dynamic popular resistance leader from Palestine who left her full-time job with the UN to return to her home village of al-Walaja and fight for its survival. Shot on location over a four-year-period, 'Shireen of al-Walaja' examines the philosophical and psychological drivers behind tireless resistance, providing a refreshingly candid and inspiring insight into just what it is that motivates someone to become a full-time activist.