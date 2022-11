Not Available

Artists including Uzi Chitman and Hanny Nahmias perform classic Hebrew songs for the entire family in this collection of 33 tunes from the best-selling video series. Accompanied by colorful claymation animation, the songs in this festival -- which is sure to get everyone singing along -- are about kids, animals, Israel and the Jewish holidays. The songs are introduced in English, and the video features English subtitles and Hebrew transliteration.