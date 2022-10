Not Available

Movie adaptation of the japanese drama of the same name. This movie, scheduled to hit theaters nationwide in October, will feature Johnny’s Jr. members Iwamoto Hikaru, Sakuma Daisuke, Abe Ryohei, Watanabe Shota, Fukasawa Tatsuya, and Miyadate Ryota in addition to AKB48’s Team 4 members Kato Rena, Takeuchi Miyu, Kawaei Rina, Takahashi Juri, and Ichikawa Miori.